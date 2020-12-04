BIP formulated with help of European Union: CEO BBoIT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT)'s Chief Executive Officer Farman Zarkoon on Friday said a Balochistan Investment Policy (BIP) formulated with the assistance of the European Union.

Its draft has been finalized, taking into account all the legal aspects involved in formulating the policy, forums and stakeholder suggestions are also included, he said in a statement issued here.

He said the BBoIT will hold a consultative session from December 9 to make the draft policy more effective and fruitful before its approval and implementation in which all stakeholders will be invited to consider and make suggestions on this policy. The meeting is being held in accordance with the guidelines of the European Union Program (PFM2).

Farman noted the meeting would be attended by representatives of Federal and provincial departments, chambers of commerce, legal experts, and other stakeholders.

The CEO described it is a revolutionary step and Balochistan is the first province to introduce its own investment policy.

The implementation of this policy will not only pave the way for foreign investment in the province but will also remove barriers to investment and business, he added.

He told the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has taken several historic steps for the promotion of investment.

"The investment policy is also a link in this chain which is crucial for the development and prosperity of the province and trade and economic activities will flourish here", he said.