UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BIP Formulated With Help Of European Union: CEO BBoIT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 10:33 PM

BIP formulated with help of European Union: CEO BBoIT

The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT)'s Chief Executive Officer Farman Zarkoon on Friday said a Balochistan Investment Policy (BIP) formulated with the assistance of the European Union

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT)'s Chief Executive Officer Farman Zarkoon on Friday said a Balochistan Investment Policy (BIP) formulated with the assistance of the European Union.

Its draft has been finalized, taking into account all the legal aspects involved in formulating the policy, forums and stakeholder suggestions are also included, he said in a statement issued here.

He said the BBoIT will hold a consultative session from December 9 to make the draft policy more effective and fruitful before its approval and implementation in which all stakeholders will be invited to consider and make suggestions on this policy. The meeting is being held in accordance with the guidelines of the European Union Program (PFM2).

Farman noted the meeting would be attended by representatives of Federal and provincial departments, chambers of commerce, legal experts, and other stakeholders.

The CEO described it is a revolutionary step and Balochistan is the first province to introduce its own investment policy.

The implementation of this policy will not only pave the way for foreign investment in the province but will also remove barriers to investment and business, he added.

He told the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has taken several historic steps for the promotion of investment.

"The investment policy is also a link in this chain which is crucial for the development and prosperity of the province and trade and economic activities will flourish here", he said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Business Chambers Of Commerce European Union December All From Government

Recent Stories

Govt ready to sit with opposition for country's be ..

3 minutes ago

Ashrafi urged politicians to avoid gathering durin ..

3 minutes ago

Doctors visit Masajid to create awareness about CO ..

3 minutes ago

UNHCR Chief Says Important to Include Refugees, Di ..

3 minutes ago

Police Find Live Ammo in Car That Rammed Pedestria ..

42 minutes ago

Pompeo Says He's Hopeful Gulf Dispute Between Saud ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.