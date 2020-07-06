UrduPoint.com
Birth Anniversary Of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam Being Observed Today

Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:57 PM



Alam, nicknamed as ‘Little Dragon’ shot down five Indian war planes in less than a minute in the 65 war which remains an unbeaten world record.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2020) The 85th birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam is being observed on Monday.



Altogether, he downed nine Indian war planes in the aerial combat.

For his remarkable show of brilliance, he was awarded the ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ and also the BAR medal.

Alam was the first ever fighter pilot for PAF, listed on top in the hall of famers list at the force's Museum in Karachi.

He died in Karachi on March 18, 2013 at the age of 77.

