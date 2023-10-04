Birth day of Makhdoom Talib-ul-Maula celebrated in Sindh Adabi Board

The Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Atif has said that the truthfulness and outspokenness of Makhdoom Talib- ul- Maula was exemplary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Atif has said that the truthfulness and outspokenness of Makhdoom Talib- ul- Maula was exemplary.

In his message on the Birthday of Makhdoom Talib-ul-Maula, Atif said that although the trend of Makhdoom Talib ul Maula was towards literature, poetry and song, however, he also took part in politics and proved his potential.

He said that Makhdoom Talib-ul-Maula was among the pioneer leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was paying respect to Makhdoom Talib-ul-Maula like his benefactors.

He said that Talib ul Maula was a very helpful and righteous person and started a folk literature scheme in the Sindhi Adabi Board which was counted as the basic literature of Sindh.

Meanwhile cake cutting ceremony was also held in the auditorium of Sindhi Adabi Borad, Secretary Sindhi Adabi Board Gulbadeen Jawed Mirza, Employees of Board Gul Hassan Sarweri, Editor Gul Phul Najma Panhwer, Editor Sartiyon Gulbano Mirza, Ayaz Soomro, Mirza Dabeer, Mian Jaam Spar. Syed Mir Ali Shah, Pr Muhammad, Rafique Jamali and others participated in ceremony.

