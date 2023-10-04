Open Menu

Birth Day Of Makhdoom Talib-ul-Maula Celebrated In Sindh Adabi Board

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Birth day of Makhdoom Talib-ul-Maula celebrated in Sindh Adabi Board

The Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Atif has said that the truthfulness and outspokenness of Makhdoom Talib- ul- Maula was exemplary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Atif has said that the truthfulness and outspokenness of Makhdoom Talib- ul- Maula was exemplary.

In his message on the Birthday of Makhdoom Talib-ul-Maula, Atif said that although the trend of Makhdoom Talib ul Maula was towards literature, poetry and song, however, he also took part in politics and proved his potential.

He said that Makhdoom Talib-ul-Maula was among the pioneer leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was paying respect to Makhdoom Talib-ul-Maula like his benefactors.

He said that Talib ul Maula was a very helpful and righteous person and started a folk literature scheme in the Sindhi Adabi Board which was counted as the basic literature of Sindh.

Meanwhile cake cutting ceremony was also held in the auditorium of Sindhi Adabi Borad, Secretary Sindhi Adabi Board Gulbadeen Jawed Mirza, Employees of Board Gul Hassan Sarweri, Editor Gul Phul Najma Panhwer, Editor Sartiyon Gulbano Mirza, Ayaz Soomro, Mirza Dabeer, Mian Jaam Spar. Syed Mir Ali Shah, Pr Muhammad, Rafique Jamali and others participated in ceremony.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic st ..

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic stability: Sharmila

28 minutes ago
 IESCO continues indiscriminate action against runn ..

IESCO continues indiscriminate action against running, dead defaulters

28 minutes ago
 BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitio ..

BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitions

28 minutes ago
 Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sa ..

Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sajjad Arshad

21 minutes ago
 Forget company car, France embraces the company bi ..

Forget company car, France embraces the company bike

33 minutes ago
 Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

33 minutes ago
FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral t ..

FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral ties

34 minutes ago
 Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conferen ..

Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conference

32 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaug ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurates Mega International Live ..

32 minutes ago
 PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with prom ..

PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with promise of 'change'

32 minutes ago
 More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day ..

More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day strike

32 minutes ago
 BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan