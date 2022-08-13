BISE Mardan declares SSC results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Mardan on Saturday declared the annual matriculation results, Sania of Khyber Islamic Model school Nowshera and Muhammad Saad of Government Higher Secondary School Hathian Mardan secured the first position with 1088 marks.

Asmat Ali of Fazl Haq College Mardan secured the second position with 1086 marks.

Momina Aamir, Aliza Gulalai Fayaz and Bibi Maryam of Girls Cadet College Mardan secured the third position with 1085 marks.

65,560 candidates appeared in the examination in which 53,552 students were successful. The overall result was 81.68 percent.