Bishop thanks 'Church in Need' for rehabilitation of displaced families

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Dr Andreas Rahmat Bishop Catholic Diocese of Faisalabad has thanked the 'Church in Need' Germany for providing substantial help and relief for rehabilitation of the displaced families of the Jaranwala tragedy.

Distributing various items of daily use among 128 victims, he said that the Catholic church remained in touch with the displaced Christian families immediately after this tragedy and had taken a number of measures for their protection. “Free relief goods were also distributed among them for their rehabilitation,” he said and added that legal assistance was also ensured in addition to fulfilling their needs of food and shelter.

Father Yaqoob Yousaf and Nasir Sohail also expressed their views and appreciated the timely intervention of Bishop Andreas to protect the precious lives of the affectees.