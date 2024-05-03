Open Menu

Bishop Thanks 'Church In Need' For Rehabilitation Of Displaced Families

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Bishop thanks 'Church in Need' for rehabilitation of displaced families

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Dr Andreas Rahmat Bishop Catholic Diocese of Faisalabad has thanked the 'Church in Need' Germany for providing substantial help and relief for rehabilitation of the displaced families of the Jaranwala tragedy.

Distributing various items of daily use among 128 victims, he said that the Catholic church remained in touch with the displaced Christian families immediately after this tragedy and had taken a number of measures for their protection. “Free relief goods were also distributed among them for their rehabilitation,” he said and added that legal assistance was also ensured in addition to fulfilling their needs of food and shelter.

Father Yaqoob Yousaf and Nasir Sohail also expressed their views and appreciated the timely intervention of Bishop Andreas to protect the precious lives of the affectees.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Germany Nasir Bishop Jaranwala Church Christian

Recent Stories

Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications r ..

Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received

10 minutes ago
 PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

40 minutes ago
 5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies toda ..

5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

2 hours ago
 Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira K ..

Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan

2 hours ago
 iCube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first ..

ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission

3 hours ago
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to conf ..

Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia

4 hours ago
 Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

5 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUB ..

Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in co ..

Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan