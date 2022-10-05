UrduPoint.com

BISP Disburses Over 63 Bln Rupees Among 2,527,253 Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed over 63 billion rupees among 2,527,253 flood affected families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed over 63 billion rupees among 2,527,253 flood affected families.

BISP is providing financial assistance of Rs 25,000 per family among flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

So far, a total of Rs 63,181,325,000 has been disbursed among 2,527,253 flood affected families under Flood Relief Cash Assistance across the country.

In Balochistan, 190,783 flood affected families have received Rs.

4,769,575,000. 1,738,587 affected families of Sindh have received Rs.43,464,675,000.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 285,434 families have received Rs. 7,135,850,000 whereas 312,019 families of Punjab have received Rs.7,800,475,000. In Gilgit Baltistan 430 flood affected families have also received Rs. 10,750,000.

As of Wednesday, a total of 27,178 flood affected families have received financial assistance from different campsites established in flood hit areas.

A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

