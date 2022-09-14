UrduPoint.com

BISP Disburses Over Rs. 24 Billion For Flood Affected Families

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 07:13 PM

BISP disburses over Rs. 24 billion for flood affected families

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over Rs. 24 billion among the flood-hit families in the affected areas so far through its various campsites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over Rs. 24 billion among the flood-hit families in the affected areas so far through its various campsites.

The financial assistance of flood affected families through BISP continues across the country.

According to the latest figures Benazir Income Support Programme has so far disbursed Rs. 24.51 billion among 980,445 flood affected families.

An amount of Rs. 25,000 per family under Flood Relief Cash Assistance is being provided to flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

As of Wednesday 123,123 affected families had received Rs.3.078 billion in Balochistan; 586,822 families in Sindh had received Rs.14.67 Billion in Sindh; 120,417 families have received Rs.3.01 billion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 150,083 families have received Rs.3.75 billion in Punjab.

Today 15,216 flood affected families received cash assistance from different camps established in flood hit areas of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

