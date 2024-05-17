Open Menu

BISP Establishes 18 Camp Sites In City

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM

BISP establishes 18 camp sites in city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Benazir Income Support Program set up 18 site camps in the district aimed to make tranche payments much easier for 165,183 beneficiaries.

While talking to APP here on Friday,spokesperson Mazhar Awan said that BISP quarterly tranche for the month of May has been released and payments process has also been started from today.

He said that under the support program,the registered beneficiaries would get Rs 10,500 each in the district.

Mazhar Awan further told that 22,540 beneficiaries in Kotmomin, 13,450 in Sahiwal,72,335 in Sargodha,16,714 in Shahpur,17034 in Silanwali,14,495 in Bhulwal and 8,612 beneficiaries in Bhera would get the payment.

He concluded that registered women can get payments through camp sites after receiving SMS from 8171.

