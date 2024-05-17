BISP Establishes 18 Camp Sites In City
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Benazir Income Support Program set up 18 site camps in the district aimed to make tranche payments much easier for 165,183 beneficiaries.
While talking to APP here on Friday,spokesperson Mazhar Awan said that BISP quarterly tranche for the month of May has been released and payments process has also been started from today.
He said that under the support program,the registered beneficiaries would get Rs 10,500 each in the district.
Mazhar Awan further told that 22,540 beneficiaries in Kotmomin, 13,450 in Sahiwal,72,335 in Sargodha,16,714 in Shahpur,17034 in Silanwali,14,495 in Bhulwal and 8,612 beneficiaries in Bhera would get the payment.
He concluded that registered women can get payments through camp sites after receiving SMS from 8171.
Recent Stories
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA passes motion to suspend Cheema's House services1 minute ago
-
KP Govt to monitor new schedule of power loadhsedding, warns strict action over violation2 minutes ago
-
25 DI Khan police officials promoted to next ranks2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against criminals continue,11 suspects arrested; bikes, phones, weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
Khawaja asks for enhanced security measures within premises of National Assembly12 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 133 kg drugs in five operations21 minutes ago
-
CM directs IG to recover stolen idols, other goods from Ramapir Temple22 minutes ago
-
Experts on World Hypertension Day stress awareness for healthy lifestyle, exercise22 minutes ago
-
“Suthra Punjab Program” underway successfully :DC22 minutes ago
-
Another 92 meters disconnected on gas theft, Rs 2 mln fine imposed22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 238,900 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level51 minutes ago