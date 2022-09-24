BITT Chairman calls on PPP GS

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan International Think Tank (BITT) Chairman Owais Jadoon on Saturday met with Pakistan People's Party General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar, People's Party Women's Wing Balochistan Deputy General Secretary Sana Durrani at People's Party Provincial Secretariat.

Balochistan International Think Tank Chairman Owais Jadoon briefed the leaders of People's Party about the activities of BITT and conferring of Benazir Shaheed pride of performance award.

Mr, Owais Jadoon said that the purpose of the program was to award political workers in recognition of their political struggle and their services for democracy.

Pakistan People's Party Balochistan Provincial General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar while appreciating the services of BITT and organizing the award program said that this act would encourage the workers who were struggling for democracy and democratic norms.

Provincial Liaison Secretary Haji Rabbani Khalji, Information Secretary of Rakhshan Division Comrade Syed Muhammad Nabi Baloch, People's Ulema Wing President Maulvi Jamal Kakar, People's Youth Deputy Information Secretary Ismail Haqyar, sports and Culture Wing Information Secretary Bari Musa Khel Provincial and Media Coordinator Akhtar Shah Mandukhel were also present on the occasion.