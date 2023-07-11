Blind murder mystery resolved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police claimed on Tuesday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case after arresting an accused.

Police said that eagle squad signalled two suspected motorcyclists some four days ago near Mohallah Naseerabad Rajaywala but one of them managed to escape, leaving his motorcycle on the spot. However, the police arrested another accused identified as Usman aka Tiger.

Later, the police released the suspect after body search.

However, the police took the motorcycle owned by Ateeq Shah into custody and started investigation.

On next day, the body of Ateeq Shah was found lying in a sewerage drain near Rajaywala. On suspicion, the police again arrested Usman aka Tiger who during interrogation, confessed that he had killed Ateeq Shah after an altercation.

The police locked the accused behind bars.

Further investigation was underway.