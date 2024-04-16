Blind murder traced, accused arrested

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 08:46 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Chak Jhumra police have traced out a blind murder and arrested the accused involved in it within three weeks.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that one Hamid resident of Chak Jhumra was killed on March 27 under mysterious circumstances.

The police registered a case and started investigation on scientific lines. SHO Chak Jhumra Ali Akram Goraya supervised the performance of investigation team who took an accused into custody over suspicion.

However, during initial interrogation the accused confess to the killing of ill-fated Hamid in addition to his involvement in 5 murder cases including a double murder.

The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia appreciated the performance of SHO Chak Jhumra and his team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for them, spokesman added.

