UrduPoint.com

BNG Chief Calls On COAS; Lauds Pakistan's Role In Afghan Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:25 PM

BNG Chief calls on COAS; lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation

Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard (BNG) Major General Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Al Khalifa called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard (BNG) Major General Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Al Khalifa called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS said Pakistan desired to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wished for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Bahrain.

The Army Chief emphasized that for regional peace and stability there was a need for global convergence on Afghanistan with coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Bahrain Saud Border Media

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation highlights best Emi ..

Emirates Literature Foundation highlights best Emirati literary achievements

16 minutes ago
 Farrukh dubs PPP's 'Jalsa' in KPK 'flop show'

Farrukh dubs PPP's 'Jalsa' in KPK 'flop show'

3 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive to start from Dec 13 in Bahawalpu ..

Anti-polio drive to start from Dec 13 in Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago
 ICAO Won't Comment on Reports of Netherlands Legal ..

ICAO Won't Comment on Reports of Netherlands Legal Action Against Russia in MH17 ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO Chief Says Ukraine Close Partner Not Alliance ..

NATO Chief Says Ukraine Close Partner Not Alliance Member, Article 5 Not Applica ..

3 minutes ago
 Anti-corona vaccination drive being launched in te ..

Anti-corona vaccination drive being launched in ten districts of Balochistan: Az ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.