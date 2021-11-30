(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard (BNG) Major General Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Al Khalifa called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS said Pakistan desired to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wished for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Bahrain.

The Army Chief emphasized that for regional peace and stability there was a need for global convergence on Afghanistan with coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.