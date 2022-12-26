Board approves amendments in PDA Auction Regulations 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Board of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has approved the proposed amendments in PDA Auction Regulations 2021 with the purpose of enhancing the existing lease period for various properties.

The PDA properties include shops, open spaces, halls, commercial units, flats, parking space, restaurants, cafes, sasta bazaars, wedding halls and petrol/CNG pumps etc.

The 10th board meeting of Peshawar Development Authority was held here at Chief Minister's House Peshawar on Monday with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Provincial Ministers Taimoor Salim Jhagra and Faisal Amin Gandapur, Member Provincial Assembly Peer Fida, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Local Government Zaheer-ul-Islam, DG PDA Fayaz Ali Shah and other Board Members attended the meeting.

In order to create a conducive environment for private investment and to implement the development initiatives in an efficient and sustainable manner, the board formally approved the proposals regarding development of various PDA properties on public private partnership basis.

The forum principally approved the revised budget estimates for 2021-22 and budget estimates for the year 2022-23 for Peshawar Development Authority. The forum also approved the revised logo of New Peshawar Valley which is in coherence with public sector housing schemes.

Moreover, the board accorded approval regarding adoption of the revised pay scale 2022 and allowances already notified by the provincial government for the employees of Peshawar Development Authority.

The Chief Minister directed the PDA to chalk out an annual Calendar for the auction of its properties. He further directed the authority to streamline its affairs in accordance with contemporary needs.

"The provincial government is working for the empowerment of autonomous institutions so as to minimize their fiscal dependence on the provincial government," he added.

On this occasion, PDA also handed over a cheque of Rs. 7.5 million, contributed by employees of PDA to the Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund.