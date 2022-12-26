UrduPoint.com

Board Approves Amendments In PDA Auction Regulations 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Board approves amendments in PDA Auction Regulations 2021

The Board of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has approved the proposed amendments in PDA Auction Regulations 2021 with the purpose of enhancing the existing lease period for various properties.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Board of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has approved the proposed amendments in PDA Auction Regulations 2021 with the purpose of enhancing the existing lease period for various properties.

The PDA properties include shops, open spaces, halls, commercial units, flats, parking space, restaurants, cafes, sasta bazaars, wedding halls and petrol/CNG pumps etc.

The 10th board meeting of Peshawar Development Authority was held here at Chief Minister's House Peshawar on Monday with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Provincial Ministers Taimoor Salim Jhagra and Faisal Amin Gandapur, Member Provincial Assembly Peer Fida, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Local Government Zaheer-ul-Islam, DG PDA Fayaz Ali Shah and other Board Members attended the meeting.

In order to create a conducive environment for private investment and to implement the development initiatives in an efficient and sustainable manner, the board formally approved the proposals regarding development of various PDA properties on public private partnership basis.

The forum principally approved the revised budget estimates for 2021-22 and budget estimates for the year 2022-23 for Peshawar Development Authority. The forum also approved the revised logo of New Peshawar Valley which is in coherence with public sector housing schemes.

Moreover, the board accorded approval regarding adoption of the revised pay scale 2022 and allowances already notified by the provincial government for the employees of Peshawar Development Authority.

The Chief Minister directed the PDA to chalk out an annual Calendar for the auction of its properties. He further directed the authority to streamline its affairs in accordance with contemporary needs.

"The provincial government is working for the empowerment of autonomous institutions so as to minimize their fiscal dependence on the provincial government," he added.

On this occasion, PDA also handed over a cheque of Rs. 7.5 million, contributed by employees of PDA to the Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Budget Provincial Assembly Marriage Amjad Ali Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic p ..

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic plan 2026

35 minutes ago
 NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness ..

NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness Audit 2022-23

32 minutes ago
 Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on D ..

Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on Dec 27

32 minutes ago
 Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures pos ..

Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures posing threat to public lives

32 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor calls on President

Sindh Governor calls on President

32 minutes ago
 UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.