Open Menu

Board Ensuring Fair, Transparent Matric Examinations: Chairman RBISE

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Board ensuring fair, transparent matric examinations: Chairman RBISE

Chairman Education Board, Rawalpindi Mohammad Adnan Khan on Monday said that the board was ensuring fair and transparent matric examinations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Chairman education Board, Rawalpindi Mohammad Adnan Khan on Monday said that the board was ensuring fair and transparent matric examinations.

According to a Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) spokesman, the Chairman RBISE and controller of Examinations, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui today visited various examination centers.

The Chairman, visited M.C Girls High school Satellite Town, Jamia High School Boys and Girls, Anglo-Arabic Public School Rawalpindi and Government Boys High School Dobaran Kalan in connection with the examination Matric First Annual 2024.

The Chairman on the occasion said that the students are the future and asset of the country. The board had taken all possible steps for fair and transparent examinations, he added.

Well-reputed and qualified teachers were appointed as invigilators and they were instructed to be transparent and honest, he said adding, at the examination center Durdad, Attock, mobile inspector, Mohammad Akhtar Shah caught three students red-handed while copying.

Unfair mean cases (UMCs) were registered against them.

The Controller of Examinations, RBISE, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui also visited Government Girls High School Choa Sidan Shah, Government Boys and Girls High School Khewra and Government Girls and Boys High School Dariala Jalap.

He said that Section-144 was imposed around all the examination centers and all the papers were being taken as per date sheet.

In the papers which start with a delay of five to ten minutes in remote examination centers of the division, the students are given extra time according to the delay, he informed.

The Controller said that all the superintendents and deputy superintendents had been given clear instructions in this regard and they should ensure the implementation of the instructions given by the board.

Related Topics

Education Mobile Rawalpindi Attock Khewra BISE All Government

Recent Stories

CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan

CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores

AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores

5 minutes ago
 Operations underway to drain rainwater from variou ..

Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing C ..

Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing Chamtar Bus Terminal

5 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agricul ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad for respo ..

7 minutes ago
 Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 20 ..

Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 2023-24

7 minutes ago
Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available ..

Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available during Ramazan: DC Khairpur

7 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment in murder case

Court awards life imprisonment in murder case

7 minutes ago
 Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in he ..

Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in healthcare: VC LUMHS

7 minutes ago
 ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for busines ..

ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for business community

7 minutes ago
 Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mech ..

Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mechanism

7 minutes ago
 Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh

Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan