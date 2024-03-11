Board Ensuring Fair, Transparent Matric Examinations: Chairman RBISE
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 09:35 PM
Chairman Education Board, Rawalpindi Mohammad Adnan Khan on Monday said that the board was ensuring fair and transparent matric examinations
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Chairman education Board, Rawalpindi Mohammad Adnan Khan on Monday said that the board was ensuring fair and transparent matric examinations.
According to a Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) spokesman, the Chairman RBISE and controller of Examinations, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui today visited various examination centers.
The Chairman, visited M.C Girls High school Satellite Town, Jamia High School Boys and Girls, Anglo-Arabic Public School Rawalpindi and Government Boys High School Dobaran Kalan in connection with the examination Matric First Annual 2024.
The Chairman on the occasion said that the students are the future and asset of the country. The board had taken all possible steps for fair and transparent examinations, he added.
Well-reputed and qualified teachers were appointed as invigilators and they were instructed to be transparent and honest, he said adding, at the examination center Durdad, Attock, mobile inspector, Mohammad Akhtar Shah caught three students red-handed while copying.
Unfair mean cases (UMCs) were registered against them.
The Controller of Examinations, RBISE, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui also visited Government Girls High School Choa Sidan Shah, Government Boys and Girls High School Khewra and Government Girls and Boys High School Dariala Jalap.
He said that Section-144 was imposed around all the examination centers and all the papers were being taken as per date sheet.
In the papers which start with a delay of five to ten minutes in remote examination centers of the division, the students are given extra time according to the delay, he informed.
The Controller said that all the superintendents and deputy superintendents had been given clear instructions in this regard and they should ensure the implementation of the instructions given by the board.
Recent Stories
CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan
AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores
Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta
Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing Chamtar Bus Terminal
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad for respo ..
Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 2023-24
Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available during Ramazan: DC Khairpur
Court awards life imprisonment in murder case
Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in healthcare: VC LUMHS
ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for business community
Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mechanism
Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores5 minutes ago
-
Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing Chamtar Bus Terminal5 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad for responsible role of offic ..7 minutes ago
-
Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 2023-247 minutes ago
-
Police assure security to transgender community7 minutes ago
-
Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available during Ramazan: DC Khairpur7 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in murder case7 minutes ago
-
Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in healthcare: VC LUMHS7 minutes ago
-
Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mechanism7 minutes ago
-
Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh7 minutes ago