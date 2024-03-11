Board ensuring fair, transparent matric examinations: Chairman RBISE

Chairman Education Board, Rawalpindi Mohammad Adnan Khan on Monday said that the board was ensuring fair and transparent matric examinations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Chairman education Board, Rawalpindi Mohammad Adnan Khan on Monday said that the board was ensuring fair and transparent matric examinations.

According to a Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) spokesman, the Chairman RBISE and controller of Examinations, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui today visited various examination centers.

The Chairman, visited M.C Girls High school Satellite Town, Jamia High School Boys and Girls, Anglo-Arabic Public School Rawalpindi and Government Boys High School Dobaran Kalan in connection with the examination Matric First Annual 2024.

The Chairman on the occasion said that the students are the future and asset of the country. The board had taken all possible steps for fair and transparent examinations, he added.

Well-reputed and qualified teachers were appointed as invigilators and they were instructed to be transparent and honest, he said adding, at the examination center Durdad, Attock, mobile inspector, Mohammad Akhtar Shah caught three students red-handed while copying.

Unfair mean cases (UMCs) were registered against them.

The Controller of Examinations, RBISE, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui also visited Government Girls High School Choa Sidan Shah, Government Boys and Girls High School Khewra and Government Girls and Boys High School Dariala Jalap.

He said that Section-144 was imposed around all the examination centers and all the papers were being taken as per date sheet.

In the papers which start with a delay of five to ten minutes in remote examination centers of the division, the students are given extra time according to the delay, he informed.

The Controller said that all the superintendents and deputy superintendents had been given clear instructions in this regard and they should ensure the implementation of the instructions given by the board.