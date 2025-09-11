Boat capsizes during rescue operation in Jalalpur Pirwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jalal pur pir wala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A boat carrying 25 people, including women and children, capsized near a rescue point on Khan Bela Road during an ongoing rescue operation on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, 24 individuals were safely pulled out of the water with the help of local residents and rescue teams.

A three-year-old child was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses said panic gripped the area as six children were among those who initially went missing in the incident, triggering chaos and cries for help.

Rescue 1122 officials later confirmed that the operation was completed and no more people were left in the water.