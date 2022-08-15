BoD Peshawar Development Authority approves land record MIS for mega housing scheme

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has approved land record Management Information System (MIS) for New Peshawar Valley Housing Scheme with the aim to digitize the entire matters related to land record of the housing schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Board of Directors (BoD) of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has approved land record Management Information System (MIS) for New Peshawar Valley Housing Scheme with the aim to digitize the entire matters related to land record of the housing schemes.

The decision was taken in the 9th BoD meeting of Peshawar Development Authority which was held here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Besides, Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar and Faisal Amin Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary forest Abid Majeed, DG PDA and other board members attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting to issue letters of intimation under land sharing formula to the land owners of new Peshawar Valley Project this week.

The forum constituted a committee under the supervision of Minister for Finance for necessary amendments in Peshawar Development Authority's Auction Regulations 2021. The said committee will submit its proposal to the board for final approval.

The forum granted approval to regularize 22 remaining contract employees of PDA recruited under the deceased-son quota.

The chief minister on the occasion directed the authorities concerned to expedite progress on construction of an access road to the new Peshawar valley. He also directed the quarters concerned to take concrete steps for immediate resolution of Zone I, Zone II and Zone V issues of Regi Model Town.