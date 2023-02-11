Bodies found in Rahman Baba area identified: Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The bodies found in Rahman Baba's area have been identified, Police said here Saturday.

According to detail, the city police recovered two bodies from the Rehman Baba areas a day earlier and now they confirmed that both the bodies were identified as Sadaqat and the other is Adil.

The deceased were friends, aged 28 and Adil was around 25 years old, Police officials said.

The Police Official disclosed that an FIR was registered on behalf of the heirs against unknown killers.