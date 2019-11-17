Body of young man found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::The body of a young man was found in Gogera branch canal in the area of Tarkhani police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby spotted a human body in canal water near Chak No 528-GB and informed the area police. The police fished out the body which was unable to be identified.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.