Body Of Young Man Found From Canal
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::The body of a young man was found in Gogera branch canal in the area of Tarkhani police station.
Police spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby spotted a human body in canal water near Chak No 528-GB and informed the area police. The police fished out the body which was unable to be identified.
The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.