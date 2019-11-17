UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Of Young Man Found From Canal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

Body of young man found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::The body of a young man was found in Gogera branch canal in the area of Tarkhani police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby spotted a human body in canal water near Chak No 528-GB and informed the area police. The police fished out the body which was unable to be identified.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Young Man

Recent Stories

Religious harmony rejuvenated in Sri Lanka after D ..

43 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed have lunch ..

43 minutes ago

Aramex launches Aramex Spot, expands delivery opti ..

58 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority marks Wo ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp entitled ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.