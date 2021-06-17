BoG KTH condemns violence against doctor

(@FahadShabbir)

Board of Governor (BoG) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Thursday condemned violence against doctors by the attendants and relatives of a patient who breathed last at hospital the other day and were blaming doctors for negligence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :board of Governor (BoG) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Thursday condemned violence against doctors by the attendants and relatives of a patient who breathed last at hospital the other day and were blaming doctors for negligence.

The relatives of the patient have started violence on doctors and the doctors went on strike against them.

A meeting of BoG in this connection was held here under the chair of Chairman BoG MTI KTH, Prof. Dr. Nadeem khawar which was attended by Prof. Dr. Rooh Ul Muqeem, Dr. Zafar Afridi, Hospital Director, Dr. Saud islam Associate Hospital Director and representatives of Doctors associations of KTH.

The Chairman BoG strongly condemned violence against the doctors and assured strict action against the culprits.

After detail discussion, the doctors association representatives thanked Chairman and called off the strike and started routine elective services at Hospital.