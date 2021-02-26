BoG, management KTH devise new plan to facilitate patients, attendants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The management of MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has decided to establish triage wing in the parking area adjacent to the A&E department, as a long term planning, which would control the heavy rush of patients directly visiting the A&E department.

Chairman BoG directed MTI KTH management that it was a public hospital and we have to do everything possible for the facilitation of patients.

A structuring plan was prepared with the help of KMC Engineer Arsalan. Physical round of the area was carried out by the Chairman BoG Prof Dr Nadeem Khawar along with Dean Khyber Medical College Peshawar Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh Ul Muqim, A&E Department Dr Adeel Khan, Engr Manzoor and Engr Arsalan, and Architect Sheraz.

Important decisions were taken for improvement of A&E services, including IBP & hospital timings.

Resuscitation Room staff, equipment and procedures will be modernized to provide immediate life support care whereas Minor OT would be converted into Trauma Hall, with a dedicated staff and trauma team to attend accident and trauma patients, it will need minor structural changes.

It was decided that teaching and training for all emergency staff to be provided in house and in specialist centers. Courses will be not only for clinical staff but also for security guards and support staff.

A trauma committee will be established including all specialties of trauma teams to be chaired by the Director A&E Department KTH. Medication provision to emergency patients will be made effective through a branch of retail pharmacy.

Hospital Director MTI KTH told that a Complaint Redressal Cell would soon be established in the MTI KTH to redress public complaints visiting this hospital. Proper TORs will be notified to all concerned for compliance.

Director A&E was advised to ensure proper queue management system to avoid huge crowd of patients on the counters. He was also directed to improve the cleanliness of the A&E department.

Chairman BoG has embarked upon series of departmental meetings from the last week with the Chairpersons, Heads and In-charges of various departments of KTH to listen to their issues and problems in order to strengthen & improve their performance in the greater interest of Institution and patients.