Arts Council of Karachi will host the launching ceremony of "Ganga to Palwama India's False Flag Operation," a joint compilation of articles by Dr. Junaid Ahmed and Ibn ul Hasan Rizvi here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Arts Council of Karachi will host the launching ceremony of "Ganga to Palwama India's False Flag Operation," a joint compilation of articles by Dr. Junaid Ahmed and Ibn ul Hasan Rizvi here on Tuesday.

The event being organized in collaboration with Readers Club will be addressed by former Senator, Javed Jabbar, former Vice Admiral - PN, Arifullah Hussain and others.