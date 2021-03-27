UrduPoint.com
Book Calling For Peace Building Viz-a-viz Jammu & Kashmir Launched

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Book calling for peace building viz-a-viz Jammu & Kashmir launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The book 'Reminiscences of My Wanderings' places on record the call for peace building with respect to the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, said author Ambassador Arif Kamal.

Ambassador Arif Kamal expressed these views at the virtual launch of his book hosted by Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

The review panelists included former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen (retd) Ehsan ul Haq, former foreign secretary Ambassador Riaz M Khan, former Federal cabinet secretary Ejaz Rahim and senior anchorlerson Dr Moeed Pirzada.

Besides Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Kamal said, the book was an amalgamation of his personal glimpses of historically significant moments including the Iranian Revolution, the final years of the Soviet Union, war in Afghanistan and the middle East cauldron.

He mentioned that the book presented thoughts and experiences of his life in bureaucracy and the roles that he played in his personal capacity as a diplomat.

General Ehsan ul Haq in his comments on the book said the book not only focused on political and strategic aspects, but also highlighted socio-cultural aspects of several countries where the author served during 80s and 90s.

Ambassador Riaz Mohammad Khan said the book was a blend of socio-political landscapes, diverse societies, varying from the Arab lands to Japan, Russia, and Canada.

Ejaz Rahim opined that the book was not a reassertion of ideological self, but a fresh foray and exploration of one's self.

Dr Moeed Pirzada termed the book a valuable contribution and its timing apt as the word witnessed a lot of turmoil and transition in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the Middle East.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Chairman board of Governors ISSI Ambassador Khalid Mahmood and Najam Rafique, Director, Centre for Strategic Perspectives spoke on the occasion.

