Book "Shar Goshiyan" By Renowned Senior Journalist Muhammad Islam Launched

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted the launching of book "Shar Goshiyan" by renowned senior journalist Muhammad Islam, at a ceremony held here.

Speaking on the occasion, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that the spirit of Muhammad islam to own this city is commendable, said a statement on Monday.

He said that Arts Council Karachi is a cultural institute and institutions are made up of human beings. Since 1954, the Arts Council has been working to promote art and culture, and today despite the COVID-19, Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is holding six different events on different venues and all credit goes to the member of governing body and to the members of Arts Council Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion Majeed Rahmani said that the sense of humor of Muhammad Islam not only makes the reader smile but also leads him to consciousness.

He is a phenomenal writer and author, new phrases, new techniques, and new terms are found in his writings, he not only works on humor but also on linguistics which we cannot forget.

M. Zia Alam said that it is a welcoming thing to find a few words of humor in today's age of narcissism. We have very few writers like Muhammad Islam, he added.

In the event, Dr. Javed Aziz Masoodi, Anwar Hussain Siddiqui, Sheikh Tariq Jameel, Dr. Shakeel Farooqi, and Naseem Anjum also shared their opinions while Irshad Farooqi gave a gift to Mohammad Islam for his creative work in the form of a book name through calligraphy.