UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Book "Shar Goshiyan" By Renowned Senior Journalist Muhammad Islam Launched

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:13 PM

Book

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted the launching of book "Shar Goshiyan" by renowned senior journalist Muhammad Islam, at a ceremony held here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted the launching of book "Shar Goshiyan" by renowned senior journalist Muhammad Islam, at a ceremony held here.

Speaking on the occasion, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that the spirit of Muhammad islam to own this city is commendable, said a statement on Monday.

He said that Arts Council Karachi is a cultural institute and institutions are made up of human beings. Since 1954, the Arts Council has been working to promote art and culture, and today despite the COVID-19, Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is holding six different events on different venues and all credit goes to the member of governing body and to the members of Arts Council Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion Majeed Rahmani said that the sense of humor of Muhammad Islam not only makes the reader smile but also leads him to consciousness.

He is a phenomenal writer and author, new phrases, new techniques, and new terms are found in his writings, he not only works on humor but also on linguistics which we cannot forget.

M. Zia Alam said that it is a welcoming thing to find a few words of humor in today's age of narcissism. We have very few writers like Muhammad Islam, he added.

In the event, Dr. Javed Aziz Masoodi, Anwar Hussain Siddiqui, Sheikh Tariq Jameel, Dr. Shakeel Farooqi, and Naseem Anjum also shared their opinions while Irshad Farooqi gave a gift to Mohammad Islam for his creative work in the form of a book name through calligraphy.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Tariq Jameel Shar Shakeel Event All

Recent Stories

Prime Minister briefed on progress of federal govt ..

1 minute ago

SHO briefs the DIG over murder incident

1 minute ago

Iran says IAEA chief's visit led to 'significant a ..

4 minutes ago

Tuchel wary of Suarez coming back to bite Chelsea

4 minutes ago

DR Congo's troubled east

6 minutes ago

Offices of six housing societies sealed

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.