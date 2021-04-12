Bootlegger Held With Liquor
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession.
A team of Sahiwal police station headed by SHO Sahib Khan conducted a raid at Rana Town andarrested notorious bootlegger Bilal Maseeh and recovered 200 liter liquor from him.
Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.