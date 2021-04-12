Bootlegger held with liquor

UrduPoint.com
Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:38 PM

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession.

A team of Sahiwal police station headed by SHO Sahib Khan conducted a raid at Rana Town andarrested notorious bootlegger Bilal Maseeh and recovered 200 liter liquor from him.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

