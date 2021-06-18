Breach in AJK PML-N led ruling party, two AJK ministers, Special Assistant resign from their offices

Severe breach reportedly developed in the ranks of Pakistan Muslim League-N led AJK ruling party following differences with the party's President and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider khan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) : Severe breach reportedly developed in the ranks of Pakistan Muslim League-N led AJK ruling party following differences with the party's President and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider khan.

The reported severe differences in the ruling PML-N ranks resulted in the resignation by two of the cabinet colleagues of PM Haider including the PML-N AJK Chapter outgoing stalwart and ministers minister for communications Ch Muhammad Aziz from Haveli, Bagh, (Constituency LA-17), Forest Minister Sardar Amir Akber and Special Assistant to AJK Prime Minister Raja Imdad Ali Tariq, who tendered his resignation on Friday from their respective offices of the ministries, special Assistant-ship and the Primary memberships of the PML-N.

In his own hand written resignation sent to AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, who is also the President of PML-N AJK Chapter, Minister Aziz said that he resigns from the ministry and primary membership of the PML-N, because of his personal unavoidable engagements.

It may be added that Aziz belongs to Gujjar tribe and has strong roots being the seasoned stalwart of the clan.