Brick Kilns To Close From Nov 1 Ahead Of Smog Season

Brick kilns to close from Nov 1 ahead of smog season

Punjab government has issued notification for closing brick kilns from November 1 to December 20 across the province ahead of the smog season as preventive measures

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) -:Punjab government has issued notification for closing brick kilns from November 1 to December 20 across the province ahead of the smog season as preventive measures.

Assistant Director Environment Hameed Akhtar told APP here on Thursday that as per notification, old technology based brick kilns would not be allowed to operate during the above said period.

Only zig-zag technology brick kilns would be allowed to operate in the province.

He said they would ensure implementation on the closure of brick kilns orders by the government without any discrimination.

He said that pre-arrangements regarding the smog have been completed and inspection of all brick-kilns had already been made.

He added that smog season would start from end of October and continue till January.

He said that three brick kilns have been shifted on zig zag technology in Multan while one brick kiln was under construction.

Hameed said that they had imparted training about latest technology to the workers who worked at brick kilns.

He said after lab analysis of brick kilns emissions, it was found that carbon content was higher than the admissible limit at all kilns.

Such emissions cause smog. He said that two teams have been constituted for monitoring of brick kilns day and night during the smoggy weather.

He further informed that section 144 has been imposed and there was ban on burning crop residue, municipal solid waste, tyres, plastic, polythene bags, rubber, leather items and others during three months from October 1st to December 31 across the province.

He said environment department teams along with city traffic police were conducting raids against vehicles over noise and pollution.

