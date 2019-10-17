UrduPoint.com
Britain's Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Arrive In Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:28 PM

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Lahore

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived here on Thursday for a day-long visit and were accorded red carpet welcome at Allama Iqbal International Airport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived here on Thursday for a day-long visit and were accorded red carpet welcome at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar warmly received the Royal guests, while chief minister's daughters presented flower bouquets to the guests. Prince William and Kate Middleton, wearing a beautiful Pakistani dress, spoke to the girls on receiving bouquets and thanked them for the reception.

The Royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton exchanged pleasantries with Governor Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

British High Commissioner Thomas Drew and his wife had accompanied Prince William and Kate Middleton on their Lahore visit.

The city has been embellished with welcoming banners on the arrival of the Royal couple who will spend a busy day in the metropolis for the anticipated visit that would augur well for the country.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are due to visit an orphanage SOS village, National cricket academy (NCA), Gadaffi Stadium, Badshahi Mosque (grand mosque of Lahore) and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Hospital before their departure in the evening later.

