British Council celebrates UK alumni in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The British Council announced on Monday the recipients of the Study UK Alumni Awards 2018-19 in Pakistan at an awarding ceremony held here.

In total, three UK alumni in Pakistan were recognised for their outstanding achievements as business professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders, and for their important contribution to strengthening collaborative ties between the UK and Pakistan.

The prestigious international award celebrates UK higher education and the achievements of UK alumni all over the world.

Now in its 5th year, the award received more than 1000 applications from international UK alumni in a record 120 countries, representing more than 140 UK higher education institutions across the UK.

Following in-depth interviews with a judging panel, recipients were selected for the three award categories: Professional Achievement, Entrepreneurial, and Social Impact.

The Professional Achievement Award, which recognises alumni who have distinguished themselves through exemplary leadership in their professional field, was presented to Shahzaib Ali.

Shahzaib is currently working with one of the largest banks of Pakistan as a lead on Process Digitization in the Innovation and Financial Inclusion department.

Shahzaib attributes his successful and rewarding career to the University of Manchester for honing his ambition to excel professionally, whilst instilling the need to share his learning within his community.

The Social Impact Award, which acknowledges alumni who have made an exceptional contribution to creating positive social change, was presented to Salima Begum, a graduate of Institute of Education, University of London. Salima has been working for Aga Khan University-Professional Development Centre North, as a teacher educator.

The Entrepreneurial Award, which highlights alumni who have played a leading role in business innovation, was presented to Osman Haneef, a graduate of the University of Oxford. Osman is the CEO of MILVIK Pakistan (BIMA Mobile), a subsidiary of BIMA, the world's largest digital and mobile technology enhanced microinsurance and telehealth company.

Rosemary Hilhorst, Country Director at the British Council in Pakistan, said: "The remarkable individuals we celebrated today at the Study UK Alumni Awards in Pakistan have all taken their UK education as a starting point to excel in their chosen careers and shape the world around them. This year's awards ceremony is testimony not only to the diversity of UK alumni and their endeavours, but also to the transformative impact of a UK education."