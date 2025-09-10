Brother Confesses To Killing Sister For Honor In Charsadda
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The mystery surrounding the sack-packed body of a woman found in Tangi tehsil of Charsadda district, has been solved, with police confirming that the victim’s brother was behind the murder.
According to Tangi police on Wednesday, the body was discovered on September 4, showing signs of torture before death. The remains were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination, which also confirmed the police' stance.
During the investigation, the victim’s brother approached the police and identified the body as his sister. He initially told investigators that his sister had left home two days earlier and never returned.
However, police investigation revealed that the deceased had been killed in the name of so-called honor by her brother, Abidullah, a resident of Shadromiyan Sahib, Tangi.
Police have taken the suspect into custody and initiated further legal proceedings against him.
