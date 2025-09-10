Ceremony Held Under “Back To School” Programme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A special ceremony was organized in the district as part of the “Back to School” programme.
The event was held in collaboration with the UNICEF and the Programme Monitoring & Implementation
Unit.
The ceremony was attended by District Monitoring Officer Shahid Bashir Dar, Divisional Director Syed Waheeduddin Shah, Chief Executive Officer (Education) Kulsoom Mansha, CEOs from Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar, District education Officers, and UNICEF representative Ihsan Danjua.
On this occasion, Government Science school teacher Ayesha Fiyyaz Janjua was awarded a tablet in recognition of her exceptional efforts in improving student attendance and academic performance.
Tablets were also distributed to other schools to support access to modern educational tools and facilities.
