Open Menu

Ceremony Held Under “Back To School” Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Ceremony held under “Back to School” programme

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A special ceremony was organized in the district as part of the “Back to School” programme.

The event was held in collaboration with the UNICEF and the Programme Monitoring & Implementation

Unit.

The ceremony was attended by District Monitoring Officer Shahid Bashir Dar, Divisional Director Syed Waheeduddin Shah, Chief Executive Officer (Education) Kulsoom Mansha, CEOs from Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar, District education Officers, and UNICEF representative Ihsan Danjua.

On this occasion, Government Science school teacher Ayesha Fiyyaz Janjua was awarded a tablet in recognition of her exceptional efforts in improving student attendance and academic performance.

Tablets were also distributed to other schools to support access to modern educational tools and facilities.

Recent Stories

Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical floo ..

Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA

2 hours ago
 Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over n ..

Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

7 hours ago
 WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diam ..

WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..

13 hours ago
 Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Ca ..

Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..

13 hours ago
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

18 hours ago
 Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia ..

Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener

19 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

18 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

18 hours ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

18 hours ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan