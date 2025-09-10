ANF dismantles international drug trafficking organization involved in smuggling to Gulf countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), dismantled an international network operating in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Qatar.

According to ANF spokesman, the ANF recovered 5 kg of heroin and methamphetamine-soaked cloth and arrested key members of the network.

The network procured drugs from Afghan suppliers and brought them into Pakistan in small quantities across the Pak-Afghan border and later transported them to the Gulf countries via air and sea routes.

After receiving these drugs in Qatar, they were distributed to other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries through online trade networks and logistics channels including drivers transporting goods through seaports.

In order to overcome legal obstacles and expose the smugglers, the ANF not only collected important evidence through its strategy but also identified smuggling routes and networks.

As a result of these efforts, the investigation revealed that these smugglers are linked to organized mafias who were expanding their illegal business through modern smuggling methods and online platforms. This operation has created a strong barrier against further attempts to smuggle drugs into the Gulf countries.

Following the successful GCC Conference held in April 2025, ANF further strengthened its cooperation with the member states of the GCC. The aim of this cooperation is to enhance counter-narcotics operations at air, land and sea routes as well as at ports to disrupt the networks of international Drug Trafficking Organizations (DTOs).

ANF being the premier national-level counter-narcotics agency of Pakistan is performing its duties with utmost dedication, limited resources and a mere 3000 personnel, he added.