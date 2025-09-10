Open Menu

US Consul General Calls On KP Governor, Vows Stronger Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Newly appointed US Consul General in Peshawar, Thomas Eckert, called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor's House on Wednesday.

Governor Kundi congratulated the Consul General on his new assignment and extended best wishes for his tenure. Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral public relations, and opportunities to enhance cooperation in various sectors.

The Governor informed the Consul General about investment prospects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s natural resources and said that Pakistan and the United States share a longstanding relationship.

He appreciated the US partnership in development initiatives, particularly in supporting the youth of the merged districts, and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in this regard.

Kundi said that the province’s youth have exceptional talent in sports and other fields, stressing the need to provide them with opportunities in collaboration with international partners.

He also highlighted the challenges of terrorism and climate change facing the province and called for special focus on the agriculture sector in southern districts.

He said millions of acres of barren land there could be made cultivable to bring about an agricultural revolution.

Consul General Eckert thanked the Governor for his hospitality and reaffirmed the US commitment to strengthening cooperation and expanding joint projects in multiple fields.

