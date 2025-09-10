Open Menu

Minister Visits Flood-affected Localities In Gujrat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Minister visits flood-affected localities in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin visited various rain-affected

areas of Gujrat to review ongoing drainage and relief operations.

He was accompanied by Secretary of Housing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering

Noorul Amin Mengal; Secretary of Local Government Punjab Shakeel Ahmad; Commissioner

Naveed Haider Sherazi; Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi; and other district officials.

The minister inspected Jail Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Loran Chowk, and the DC Bund in Madina Syedan, reviewed the performance of WASA and received a briefing on the establishment of a new sewerage system.

At Fawara Chowk, Bilal Yasin distributed ration bags, flour, and water cans among citizens, assuring them that the Punjab government stood with them in this difficult time.

He said all resources were being utilized for relief and rehabilitation in flood-affected districts.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the district administration and Punjab teams during the past six days to ensure drainage and provide relief.

He announced that the Punjab government had allocated a special package of Rs 16 billion to upgrade the sewerage system and basic infrastructure in Gujrat and other cities.

He added that new disposal stations would be established at Loran Chowk, Nala Hailsey, and other sites to minimize the impact of future rains and floods.

