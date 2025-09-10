ICT Police put two illegal arms holders behind bars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Bhara Kahu police station team arrested two suspects and seized modern automatic rifles during a major operation against criminal elements.

An official told APP on Wednesday that the action was carried out on the special directions of SP Rural Zone and SDPO Bhara Kahu, under the supervision of SHO Ch. Rafaqat Gujar.

He said ASI Shahzad Malik and ASI Muhammad Asim, along with the police team, conducted snap checking at different points where they intercepted suspicious vehicles. Upon search, two suspects were found in possession of sophisticated automatic rifles along with magazines. The suspects failed to provide any valid licence or legal permit for the weapons.

The recovered rifles were taken into custody, and the suspects were arrested on the spot. Cases FIR No. 671/25 and 672/25 were registered under AO 13/20/65 at Bhara Kahu police station, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

Police sources said investigations are also underway to ascertain the suspects’ criminal background and possible links with any gangs.

He added that the ICT Police is strictly enforcing its zero-tolerance policy against illegal weapons and criminal elements to maintain peace and order in the capital. He urged citizens to report any suspicious activity or elements immediately to Pukaar-15 for timely action.

/APP-rzr-mkz