Six Arrested Involved In Human Smuggling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested six suspects involved in human

smuggling and visa fraud.

According to FIA Spokesperson Abdul Ghafoor here on Wednesday, the accused, Shan Ali,

Muhammad Rizwan, Sarfraz Ali, Hamza Asghar, Farooq Ali, and Zeshan Ali, were apprehended

from various areas of Faisalabad and Sargodha.

The spokesperson said Shan Ali and Muhammad Rizwan attempted to travel to Europe illegally

via Libya with the help of agent Sarfraz Ali. He added that Hamza Asghar cheated a man

of Rs 550,000 by promising a job in Dubai. Farooq Ali, a proclaimed offender, took

Rs 950,000 by offering a job in Canada. Zeshan Ali took Rs 400,000 from a complainant,

promising to send them to Iraq.

