Villagers Return After Successful Security Operation In Kharsin, N Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The security operation in Kharsin village of Zangoti area, North Waziristan, has been successfully completed, paving the way for displaced residents to return to their homes.

According to district official on Wednesday, the operation was finalized last night, after which families began safely moving back to their houses in the village.

To facilitate the returning residents, security forces arranged meals at the entry point, with lunch provided on-site and dinner delivered directly to the village.

In addition, a medical team, including one doctor and two lady health visitors, was stationed at the entry point to examine sick individuals and provide them with free medicines.

