Villagers Return After Successful Security Operation In Kharsin, N Waziristan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The security operation in Kharsin village of Zangoti area, North Waziristan, has been successfully completed, paving the way for displaced residents to return to their homes.
According to district official on Wednesday, the operation was finalized last night, after which families began safely moving back to their houses in the village.
To facilitate the returning residents, security forces arranged meals at the entry point, with lunch provided on-site and dinner delivered directly to the village.
In addition, a medical team, including one doctor and two lady health visitors, was stationed at the entry point to examine sick individuals and provide them with free medicines.
Recent Stories
Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA
Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits Divisional Public School5 minutes ago
-
Villagers return after successful security operation in Kharsin, N Waziristan6 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held under “Back to School” programme6 minutes ago
-
Minister visits flood-affected localities in Gujrat15 minutes ago
-
ANF dismantles international drug trafficking organization involved in smuggling to Gulf countries15 minutes ago
-
Six arrested involved in human smuggling16 minutes ago
-
US Consul General calls on KP Governor, vows stronger cooperation26 minutes ago
-
Unidentified persons kill man in Hajiabad area46 minutes ago
-
ICT Police put two illegal arms holders behind bars46 minutes ago
-
Cervical cancer vaccination drive to begin on Sept 151 hour ago
-
Islamabad welcomes changing weather:shift in lifestyle,wardrobe and health concerns1 hour ago
-
Kashmiris never accept Kashmir as part of India, but occupation: APHC1 hour ago