Brother Kills Her Sister For Honor In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:08 PM

A man killed his sister in the name of honor in Sahiwal Police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :A man killed his sister in the name of honor in Sahiwal Police limits on Friday.

Police spokesman said Shahzad Hassan a resident of Pathan kot had doubt on character of his 18-year-old sister Komal Shahzadi that she had illicit relations with Muzamil resident of Magh Arra.

On the day of incident, Shahzad quarreled with sister over the matter, in fit of rage he allegedly fired at her and fled from the scene.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive.

The body of the victim was handed over to her family after completion of postmortem at the hospital.

Deceased's Father Ishrat Abbas has lodged FIR against the accused.

