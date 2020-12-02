UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brother Shot And Injures Sister Outside Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:54 PM

Brother shot and injures sister outside court

Brother shot and injured his sister before hearing commencement outside of local court room since the victim had refused to hold reconciliatory agreement with the rapist

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Brother shot and injured his sister before hearing commencement outside of local court room since the victim had refused to hold reconciliatory agreement with the rapist.

Police said the appellant named Sadia Tahir, resident of Chak 546/TDA had registered a rape case against an accused who is already imprisoned in Muzaffargarh jail.

Fahim, brother of Sadia persistently pressed on his sister to hold reconciliation with the accused, but she refused to obey the advice. It enraged Fahim and he shot three fire on the sister from his pistol outside the court room in a fit of fury, resulting her severely wounded.

She was shifted to THQ hospital, from where referred to Nishtar hospital Multan under critical situation.

Police Station Kot Addu registered case against the accused and started searching him out as the later fled the scene after committing crime.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Injured Fire Jail Muzaffargarh Kot Addu From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Lollywood Armeena Khan is happy over ending year o ..

9 minutes ago

Lawmaker felicitates GB cabinet

53 seconds ago

Four of a family injured in separate road mishaps

55 seconds ago

AIGP for clamping down on bogus cases' registratio ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan govt released Rs 28 bln for 1285 deve ..

3 minutes ago

HEC to bring differently-abled students into mains ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.