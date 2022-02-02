UrduPoint.com

BRT Peshawar Achieves Global Recognition After Nomination For 2022 Sustainable Transport Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

BRT Peshawar achieves global recognition after nomination for 2022 Sustainable Transport Award

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Peshawar's Bus Rapid Project (BRT) has achieved global recognition after nomination for 2022 sustainable transport award ceremony in Washington on February 9 for providing state-of-the art environmental friendly transport system to the people.

Officials in KP Government told APP on Wednesday that Peshawar would be one of the three cities in the world being recognised at 2022 Sustainable Transport Award ceremony in Washington DC, USA on February 9 for the city's new state-of-the art gender and environment friendly bus rapid transport system to people.

Bogota Colombia Winner 2022 among 31 nominees would be joined by the two honorable mention cities including Peshawar Pakistan and Tartu Estonia. Bogota Colombia adapted quickly to the pandemic by improving road safety, encouraging bike travel, and rethinking the use of transit and public space.

Peshawar's BRT has reduced travel times and costs, while increasing access to and encouraging multimodal transport while Biogas buses and green electricity-powered bike at Tartu Estonia shares are propelling Tartu toward carbon neutrality and accessible transit.

He said 31 nominees for 2022 awards are Peshawar Pakistan, Nairobi Kenya, Harbin China, Mengzi China, Bengaluru India, Bhubaneswar India, Chennai India, Hubballi Dharwad India, Madurai India, New Town Kolkata India, Silvassa India, Surat India, Kata Batung Indonesia, Salatiga Indonesia, Surakarta Indonesia, Trenggalek Indonesia, Seoul South Korea, Songpa-gu South Korea, Taoyuan City Taiwan, Tartu Estonia, Moscow Russia, Belgrade Serbia, Rosario Argentina, São Paulo Brazil, Bogota Colombia, Cali Colombia, Medellín Colombia, Cuenca Ecuador, Vancouver Canada, Guadalajara Mexico and Charlotte North Caorlina USA.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moscow Russia China Washington Canada Road Rosario Vancouver Mengzi Harbin Cali Bogota Cuenca Tartu Silvassa Madurai Chennai Surat Kolkata Salatiga Surakarta Nairobi Guadalajara Belgrade Seoul Taoyuan Charlotte Argentina Estonia Indonesia Ecuador Brazil South Korea Serbia Colombia Kenya Mexico February Government

Recent Stories

Australia fly in coffee expert to power them to Be ..

Australia fly in coffee expert to power them to Beijing gold

8 minutes ago
 Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases sets new record

Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases sets new record

8 minutes ago
 Killers of William Siraj to face justice at all co ..

Killers of William Siraj to face justice at all cost; assures Saif

8 minutes ago
 Omicron wave far from over in Netherlands: health ..

Omicron wave far from over in Netherlands: health authority

8 minutes ago
 Islamia College enters into final of Inter-College ..

Islamia College enters into final of Inter-College Hockey Championship

13 minutes ago
 German unemployment rate rises as demands for COVI ..

German unemployment rate rises as demands for COVID-19 aid down

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>