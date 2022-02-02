BRT Peshawar achieves global recognition after nomination for 2022 Sustainable Transport Award

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Peshawar's Bus Rapid Project (BRT) has achieved global recognition after nomination for 2022 sustainable transport award ceremony in Washington on February 9 for providing state-of-the art environmental friendly transport system to the people.

Officials in KP Government told APP on Wednesday that Peshawar would be one of the three cities in the world being recognised at 2022 Sustainable Transport Award ceremony in Washington DC, USA on February 9 for the city's new state-of-the art gender and environment friendly bus rapid transport system to people.

Bogota Colombia Winner 2022 among 31 nominees would be joined by the two honorable mention cities including Peshawar Pakistan and Tartu Estonia. Bogota Colombia adapted quickly to the pandemic by improving road safety, encouraging bike travel, and rethinking the use of transit and public space.

Peshawar's BRT has reduced travel times and costs, while increasing access to and encouraging multimodal transport while Biogas buses and green electricity-powered bike at Tartu Estonia shares are propelling Tartu toward carbon neutrality and accessible transit.

He said 31 nominees for 2022 awards are Peshawar Pakistan, Nairobi Kenya, Harbin China, Mengzi China, Bengaluru India, Bhubaneswar India, Chennai India, Hubballi Dharwad India, Madurai India, New Town Kolkata India, Silvassa India, Surat India, Kata Batung Indonesia, Salatiga Indonesia, Surakarta Indonesia, Trenggalek Indonesia, Seoul South Korea, Songpa-gu South Korea, Taoyuan City Taiwan, Tartu Estonia, Moscow Russia, Belgrade Serbia, Rosario Argentina, São Paulo Brazil, Bogota Colombia, Cali Colombia, Medellín Colombia, Cuenca Ecuador, Vancouver Canada, Guadalajara Mexico and Charlotte North Caorlina USA.