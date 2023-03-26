BRT to operate DR-11 Zoo Peshawar route

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will launch a new route of DR-11 from Zoo Peshawar to Phase-VI March 27.

BRT spokesperson, Sadaf Kamil on Sunday said this service will be operated from Mall of Hayatabad to Phase-VI Terminal via Phase-I.

The first bus from the Mall of Hayatabad will depart at 6:15 AM while the last bus will depart at 7 PM.

Meanwhile, the first bus from the Phase-VI terminal will depart at 6:15 AM while the last bus will depart at 7:30 PM.

This route includes Phase 6 Terminal, Sher Shah Market, Government College, Sunday Bazar, Zarghuni Mosque, Lalazar, Phase-I, Shama Market, Khyber Park, Hayatabad Police Station, Qurtaba University, Phase-3, Babe Peshawar and Mall of Hayatabad.

More than 300,000 passengers travel on BRT Peshawar every day.

Bus route DR-11 will stop at Platform No. 3 at Mall of Hayatabad.