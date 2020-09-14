BS final term examinations start at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) reopened and started examinations for BS final term here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) reopened and started examinations for BS final term here on Monday.

More than 2500 students from 24 academic departments appeared for BS final term examinations.

The university administration followed the SOP's and guidelines provided by Higher education Commission regarding reopening.

The university installed five sanitizer walk through gates and five hand washing facilities at different spots of the university.

The management ensured provision of masks to the students and staff members and no one without mask was allowed to enter the varsity.

The seating arrangement was done keeping in view the standard two meters distance and banners were also displayed on every prominent spots of the university clearly mentioning the guidelines.

Moreover, the university's Directorate of Administration in collaboration with Rescue-1122 also disinfected the entire university classrooms, hostels and administrative offices.

The Rescue-1122 has also established a Health Station within the campus along with female staff in order to provide medical facilitation in case of any emergency.

Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana, Vice Chancellor stated that the entire management team worked day and night to ensure reopening of the university as per SOP's. She said it was an extremely challenging task.

Talking about the reopening of the university for academic purpose, she stated that we were opting for the hybrid policy keeping in view the guidelines and priorities stated by HEC.

Initially, we will allow students with severe internet connectivity issues and those who have a requirement of using labs for research of practical purpose in the hostels. She further added that the SOP's will be followed in true letter and spirit on regular basis as we are aware that the pandemic has not been eliminated yet but our efforts can help in reducing the number of cases.