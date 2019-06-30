UrduPoint.com
Budget 2019-20 Reflects Govt's Sincerity, Transparency, Truthfulness: Hafeez

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 11:00 PM

Budget 2019-20 reflects govt's sincerity, transparency, truthfulness: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Sunday said the budget 2019-20 presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government reflected its truthfulness and sincerity as everything in it was based on transparency and reality.

"The government tried its best to present everything to the public in a transparent way without hiding anything," he said while addressing a press conference here flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar and Federal board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Ziadi.

He said for the first time, public and common citizens were made center of the budget because the government's only agenda was to extend maximum facilities and benefits to theme.

The advisor enumerated five key areas that had been focus of the budget for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Those included overcoming the external debt (current account deficit and trade deficit), taking austerity measures, protecting the vulnerable segments of society, protecting the interest of industrialists to help economic growth and mobilize revenue (Rs 5.5 trillion).

He said it was a matter of satisfaction that the process of democracy was moving ahead. Some 225 National Assembly members had delivered speeches during the budget session and the opposition was given more time as compared to the treasury benches.

He said the finance bill was given proper consideration by the Senate, and its finance committee.

He said the supplementary grants had been reduced to Rs220 billion from Rs600 billion last year, where the excess budget of seven years was also cleared.

