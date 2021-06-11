Budget 2021-22; govt. proposes reduction of FED on telecom services

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Friday proposed reduction of Federal Excise Deputy (FED) on telecom services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Friday proposed reduction of Federal Excise Deputy (FED) on telecom services.

In his budget speech at National Assembly, the minister said that to facilitate businesses and provide relief to the general masses, rate offederal excise duty on telecommunication is proposed to be reduced from 17% to 16%.