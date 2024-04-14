- Home
Bugti Reaches Garhi Khuda Bakhsh To Attend Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's Death Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2024 | 07:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Sunday reached Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend the 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan People's Party (PPP).
Along with Chief Minister of Balochistan, Members of Provincial Assembly Mir Zahoor Ahmed Balidi, Haji Ali Madad Jatak, Obaidullah Gurgej, Information Secretary of PPP Balochistan Sardar Sarbaland Khan Jogizai and other leaders also reached Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.
The Balochistan chief minister will attend and address the anniversary ceremony of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.
