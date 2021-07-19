ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday said that there were opportunities of cooperation in economic and trade sector between Pakistan and Bulgaria.

Bulgarian investors could get benefit from Pakistan's investor-friendly policies.

Talking to Bulgarian Envoy,Irena Gancheva, who called on him here at Parliament House, the Chairman Senate said, "Pakistan and Bulgaria have traditionally enjoyed friendly and cooperative relations. Our Country adores and values its friendly relations with the Republic of Bulgaria".

During the call-on, matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations and regional situations were discussed in detail.Views were also exchanged on regional and international issues.

Sanjrani underlined that both countries share the commonality of views on regional and international issues. Pakistan and Bulgaria were partners in counter-terrorism, he further added.

The Chairman also comprehended Bulgaria's supportive role for Pakistan's greater access to European Union (EU) market." The two countries need to further cement ties at the parliamentary level.

Exchanges of high-level delegations between the two countries will further bolster friendly relations", Sanjrani stressed.

The Chairman also called for boosting the untapped areas for enhancing the cooperation between the two friendly countries, i.e. Agriculture, Information Technology (IT) and economics.

While hailing the economic potential of Gawadar, the Chairman underscored that Bulgarian investors should also benefit from investments in Gwadar. Furthermore, trade cooperation needed to be more enhanced, he said.

"Parliamentary diplomacy is substantial means of bringing nations closer together. Peace and stability are crucial for the development and prosperity of the region. Pakistan will continue to support and remain the partner of peace efforts in the region", he underlined.

The Bulgarian Ambassador stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation with Pakistan. "Pakistan is an important country for Bulgaria," She added.

" Bulgaria wants to strengthen its relations with Pakistan,"Irena Gancheva maintained.