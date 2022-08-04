Business community fully supporting Kashmir freedom movement: President FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :business community is fully supporting the Kashmir freedom movement across the world,said President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh.

Talking to APP here on Thursday,he said that Kashmiri people were struggling for their right to self-determination for the last 7 decades but India through its military siege in the region was suppressing their voice.

He said that the United Nations and other human rights organizations in connection with annexation of Kashmir with Indian failed to restrain India for maintaining the independent status of Kashmir in according to the UN resolution.

He said that India would have to pay for its unprecedented cruelty and barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) as the blood of innocent Kashmir martyrs would bring revolution very soon.

Atif said Pakistani government as well as nation would always support Kashmiris till their freedom.

He urged the international human rights organizations to pressurize India to restore the independent status of Kashmir and stop hatching conspiracies to change the demography of disputed territory.