UrduPoint.com

Business Community Fully Supporting Kashmir Freedom Movement: President FCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Business community fully supporting Kashmir freedom movement: President FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :business community is fully supporting the Kashmir freedom movement across the world,said President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh.

Talking to APP here on Thursday,he said that Kashmiri people were struggling for their right to self-determination for the last 7 decades but India through its military siege in the region was suppressing their voice.

He said that the United Nations and other human rights organizations in connection with annexation of Kashmir with Indian failed to restrain India for maintaining the independent status of Kashmir in according to the UN resolution.

He said that India would have to pay for its unprecedented cruelty and barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) as the blood of innocent Kashmir martyrs would bring revolution very soon.

Atif said Pakistani government as well as nation would always support Kashmiris till their freedom.

He urged the international human rights organizations to pressurize India to restore the independent status of Kashmir and stop hatching conspiracies to change the demography of disputed territory.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Faisalabad World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Business Jammu Chamber Commerce Government Industry Blood

Recent Stories

Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

16 seconds ago
 PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

2 hours ago
 PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation wo ..

PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.