Business friendly climate fast emerging in Pakistan: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said due to recently introduced structural economic reforms by the government, a business friendly climate was fast emerging in Pakistan for the foreign companies to invest in diverse areas including clean energy, housing and infrastructure, agriculture as well as information technology.

He was talking to a delegation of the US Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) that called on him.

Led by its Chairman Dr. Mahmood Khan, and President Esperanza Gomez Jelalian, USPBC delegation is visiting Islamabad to further promote trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and the United States, foreign office in a press release said.

Welcoming the delegation at the foreign office, as part of his economic diplomacy initiative, the foreign minister apprised the delegation members of the economic and investment opportunities in Pakistan for the U.S. corporate and business sectors.

Noting that U.S. companies already operating in Pakistan were getting a high return on their investments, he said Pakistan was keen to further accelerate and facilitate their businesses.

The delegation was informed that during his forthcoming visit to the U.S. next week, the prime minister would be meeting with prominent business and corporate leaders to brief them on the economic opportunities in Pakistan.

Thanking the foreign minister, the representatives of various companies agreed that because of the policy initiatives of the government, prospects to further intensify and deepen economic engagement between Pakistan and U.S. were encouraging.

The delegation will also be meeting with other senior officials of the government of Pakistan including the board of Investment.

Housed in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Washington, the U.S.-Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) is the leading private sector association of U.S. companies with business and investment interests in Pakistan.

Their membership is made up of senior-level executives of U.S. companies that have invested in Pakistan. These include senior executives of: General Electric, Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Motorola Solutions, Citibank, NetSol Technologies, Hecate Energy, and PMI Global Services.