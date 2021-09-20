Businessman forum sweeps SCCI elections 2021-22

All ten candidates of Businessman Forum group under leadership of Ilyas Ahmad Bilour won the executive committee elections of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Commerce (SCCI) with heavy margin for next term 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :All ten candidates of Businessman Forum group under leadership of Ilyas Ahmad Bilour won the executive committee elections of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Commerce (SCCI) with heavy margin for next term 2021-22.

Polling was held here on Monday for elections on five each seats of Corporate and five Associate in premises of the chamber in a congenial atmosphere, which was continued without any interval from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

For Corporate Group, Hussain Khurshid Ahmad, Farhad Asfandyar, Muhammad Arshad Siddique of the Businessmen Forum have secured 235 votes each, while Minhajuddin from the same group bagged 231 votes whereas Pervez Khan Khattak secured 230 votes, according to election commission results issued here on Monday.

Similarly, for the Associate Group, all candidates of the Businessman Forum also swept the elections.

Imran Khan of the Businessmen Forum secured 792, Javed Akhtar begged 788 votes, Ejaz Khan 772 votes, while Ghulam Hussain begged 767 and Naeem Qasmi remained successful by securing 740 votes respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Ashfaq was already elected unopposed on a vacant seat of Bannu Township while Mubarak Bagum was also elected unopposed on a women reserved seat.

After landslide victory in the SCCI executive body for next term 2021-22, the Businessman Forum leader, former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour while talking to the members congratulated them, saying that overwhelming victory in SCCI executive body polls of the forum was a reflection of business community trust and fruit of services to the community.

Former FPCCI president and Businessman Forum leader, Ghazanfar Bilour also greeted the business community for the peaceful holding of elections and the overwhelming victory of the Businessman Forum.