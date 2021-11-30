UrduPoint.com

Buying, Selling Votes Is Business Not Democracy: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda Monday said there was a big difference between business and democracy as buying and selling of votes was a business but not democracy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said some so called politicians had become billionaire who were nothing before entering in the politics.

Vawda said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party had made joke with the people of the country in the name of democracy throughout the history.

He said the people were witnessed that how both the political parties had used money during the last Senate elections, adding the PML-N had always used the national institutions for protecting their personal interests rather then country.

He said the incumbent government was working to strengthen all the national institutions and it did not adopt policy of intervention in their official matters.

He said stern action should be taken against those who involved in buying the votes in a video.

