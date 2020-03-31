Buzdar reviews latest coronavirus situation in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Monday to review latest coronavirus situation in the province.

According to a handout, the meeting was attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Majid Ehsan, DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Muhammad Amir Majeed, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Chairman P&D, ACS (Home) and high level civil and military officials.

The Chief Minister told the meeting that doctors and health professionals engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients would be given one month's additional salary.

He maintained the Punjab government would also give incentives to the heirs of doctors, health professionals and employees died during the anti-coronavirus campaign under Shuhada Package.

He pointed out that Punjab was the only province where The Punjab Infectious Diseases Control and Prevention Ordinance, 2020 had been enforced which had helped the administration and health department to take steps for controlling the coronavirus.

The CM stated that Rs12 billion had been given to the Health department, adding that section 144 was enforced in the province and very sensitive areas had been locked down.

He said that SOPs had also been devised to trace the people remained in contact with the affected patients.

The chief minister said that wheat harvesting would start in April and the Punjab government had also increased wheat quota for the flour mills. On the other side, he announced that 5000 metric ton wheat was being given to the KPK province daily. "The wheat will be procured from farmers at the rate of Rs 1400 per 40 kg" , he added.

Corps Commander Lt Gen Majid Ehsan assured of continuing full cooperation to the civil government.

Both political and military leadership decided to strictly implement governmental steps for overcoming the pandemic.

The meeting reiterated that the best healthcare facilities would be provided to the patients.

Steps relating to treatment facilities for the coronavirus patients, food security and food supply chain were also reviewed in detail.